Signing Day: Dozens of South Florida high school football stars commit to college teams

Santa Claus arrived early, handing out Division One football scholarships to dozens of high school players in South Florida.

The nation’s top recruit, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith from Chaminade Madonna High School, chose Ohio State over the hometown Miami Hurricanes.

“Two great programs, I just went with Ohio State, that’s all,” Jeremiah said after the signing ceremony at his school.

The University of Miami did haul in a quality group in South Florida, including four players from St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

“It’s very exciting to stay home and play for the U, it’s everyone’s dream growing up, to represent this city and I’m very happy to be able to do that,” said Jordan Lyle, one of the Raiders becoming Hurricanes.

Florida State claimed Wayne McCoy from Miami Central Senior High. The Rockets sent five players to Division One programs Wednesday, including one who announced his school of choice on ESPN.

American Heritage School sent four players to the highest level of college football.

“It hasn’t been easy, but I got through it,” said Patriots player Xavier Lucas, who’s heading to Wisconsin.

“Grinding to be in the position, and it’s really satisfying because you worked for it, it feels good,” said Jimmy Williams, who signed with Louisville.

It’s not just talent, the players who signed scholarship offers had to work extremely hard to get to this level.

“You gotta work them days that some people may not want to work, might not want to wake up, and we’re over here grinding at 5 a.m., out there working,” said St. Thomas player Nick Rodriguez, who signed with the University of Missouri.

St. Thomas sent 11 players to Division One programs.

“So guys we love you, we appreciate you, and we’re looking forward to seeing you do great things above and beyond the football field,” said Coach Roger Harriott to his players.

That group included receiver James Madison, who left home in Kansas City to play in Fort Lauderdale and is now going back to play for the Missouri Tigers, having learned valuable lessons at St. Thomas.

“I was able to take away a lot of things, being at St. Thomas, you know, perseverance is probably the best trait any man can have because life’s gonna throw a lot of things at you, but at the end of the day, it’s really about how you respond to it, and I’m only 18 years old, it’s gonna be a lot more things that I got to go through,” James said.

“This is something that he wanted to do, play in Florida, since he was a little kid because he wanted to be among the best of the best,” said James’ mom, Mia Madison.

Some of the kids have already overcome significant obstacles just to arrive at this moment.

“I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder because I know I’m the way up for my family, everybody depending on me, so I always had a chip on my shoulder to be the greatest I can be,” said Jermaine Dalias of American Heritage, who signed with the University of South Florida Bulls.

Jermaine’s situation is a reality for many star athletes, their families are counting on them to help financially, which can happen while they’re in college with name, image, and likeness deals. It’s not just about signing professional contracts anymore.