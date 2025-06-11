Silver Airways in Fort Lauderdale ceases operations as airline deals with bankruptcy

Fort Lauderdale

Silver Airways, an airline based in Fort Lauderdale, announced on Wednesday morning that its operations will be shut down.

According to the airline, it is attempting to restructure in bankruptcy.

Silver Airways filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 30, 2024.

The airline released the following statement:

"Dear Silver Airways Customers, We regret to inform you that we are ceasing operations as of today, June 11, 2025. In an attempt to restructure in bankruptcy, Silver entered into a transaction to sell its assets to another airline holding company, who unfortunately has determined to not continue Silver’s flight operations in Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Please do not go to the airport. All credit card purchases should be refundable through your credit card company or your travel agency."

Silver Airways operated flights in Florida, the Southwest and the Bahamas.

Their flights at Tampa International were also canceled.

