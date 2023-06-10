Single-car crash in Broward leaves one dead, one in serious condition

Florida Highway Patrol officers are investigating a car crashed that occurred at 3:30 a.m. Saturday on the southbound entrance ramp of Pembroke Road to the I-95.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 25-year-old woman from Hallandale Beach died while the driver is a 22-year-old Dania City resident and finds himself in serious condition, per the official report.

According to the police, the vehicle was turning on the outside left lane of the exit ramp from I-95 to Pembroke Road when the car failed to make the left turn safely and collided with a curb, crashing into a black sign support pole spinning it around counterclockwise.

The car was redirected and moved in a southwestern direction until hitting a concrete sign support pole and finally coming to rest in the grass shoulder just south of Pembroke Road and east of the I-95 ramp, the authorities said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Florida Highway Police is conducting the investigation.

Stay tuned for more updates on this story.