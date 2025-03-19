Sisters living across the globe reunite in South Florida thanks to DNA test

It sounds like something out of a Hollywood movie. Two sisters, separated by an ocean and decades of life, were brought together by a simple DNA test.

But for Heather Jane and Jaydah Smith, this was real life.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Heather Jane grew up in London, completely unaware that she had a sister living across the world. Jaydah spent her childhood in Miami never knowing she had an older sibling overseas.

For years, their lives ran parallel, never intersecting until a DNA test changed everything. Heather had always been curious about her ancestry, but she never expected this.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Heather told NBC 6 News, “I grew up knowing that my dad was out there somewhere, and my mom told me that she lived in America when she was younger, came back to England, and was pregnant with me. She never actually told my biological dad that I was conceived."

She took the DNA test and the results changed everything.

She said, “It came up straight away that I had a match as a sister in Jaydah. And so that's when I knew, not only had I found my dad, but obviously I'd found siblings. I'd found my sister, and they lived on the opposite side of the world in America."

After weeks of texting and video calls, the sisters decided it was time to meet in person. Heather booked a flight to Miami.

When Heather met Jaydah for the first time she was shocked and excited, saying “Without a doubt, the best moment of my life. I'm already trying to hold back tears now.”

The sisters recently posted a social media video, gaining thousands of views.

For Jaydah, the most special part wasn’t just the online reaction—it was gaining a sister she never knew she needed.

The two sisters share a number of similarities, despite growing up thousands of miles apart.

Jaydah told NBC 6, “I was very surprised. I randomly saw one of the posts that went viral at like midnight, and I sent it to her. I was like, ‘What is going on.”

Now, Heather and Jaydah are making up for lost time. Their story is a reminder of how modern technology can change lives in ways no one expects.

As they continue their journey as sisters, one thing is certain: this is just the beginning of a lifelong relationship.

The sisters are now making plans to visit each other as often as possible, and Heather is working toward moving to the U.S. permanently.