Sisters reported missing out of Fort Lauderdale Airport found in Georgia

UPDATE: Two sisters who were reported missing out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have been found safe and unharmed in Georgia, officials said.

Thyatria Hill, 17, and Jasmine Hill, 14, were reported missing Sunday and were later found Monday in Decatur, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

The teens were turned over to a family member. The circumstances around their disappearance were unclear.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Previous story:

The Broward Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public's help in finding two teen sisters who were reported missing from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say 17-year-old Thyatria Hill and 14-year-old Jasmine Hill were last seen around 12 p.m. near 300 Terminal Drive at FLL.

Thyatria is approximately 5'8 and weighs around 140 pounds, while Jasmine is 5'5 and weighs around 130 pounds.

Detectives say both teens have black hair and brown eyes. The Hill sisters are believed to be in the city of Lauderhill.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blakenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).