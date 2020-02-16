Six Affordable, Family-Friendly Events Taking Place During South Beach Wine & Food Festival

This year's Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival takes place from February 19 to February 23. Many of the events are already sold out, but there are still tickets available for these six family-friendly activities and movie showings that are affordable and open to children:

Foodie Movie Night in the Park

What: "The whole gang can have fun under the stars while enjoying wine samples and family-friendly beverages, delicious bites from some of South Florida's best food trucks, and a complimentary screening of The Hundred-Foot Journey - alongside Mr. Chocolate himself! Jacques Torres, the James Beard Foundation Pastry Chef of the Year (1994), is an authority on all things related to confectionery delight."

Where: Peter Bluesten Park, 501 Southeast 1st Avenue, Hallandale Beach

When: Friday, February 21, 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

How much: $25 per adult, $15 per child (tickets must be purchased beforehand)

Goya Foods' Fun and Fit as a Family

What: "Join your favorite chefs and culinary personalities for two fun-filled days of food, fitness and learning at Goya Foods' Fun and Fit as a Family featuring Kidz Kitchen at Jungle Island. This family-friendly event at the Festival allows parents and kids to learn the basics of a healthy lifestyle with Food Network and Cooking Channel personalities and beloved South Florida chefs. Children of all ages will have the chance to explore and interact with the recently revamped grounds of Jungle Island, including unique, hands-on learning experiences and healthy bites while visiting with the energetic animals who call it home."

Where: Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami

When: Saturday, February 22 & Sunday, February 23, 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

How much: $35 per adult, $20 per child (tickets must be purchased beforehand)

Hallandale Beach Food & Groove: A Wine, Food and Art Experience

What: "This family-friendly event hosted by 101.5 Lite FM's Those 2 Girls in the Morning, Julie Guy & Tamara G, is a wonderful celebration of art, excellent wines and of course, delicious bites from 20 amazing Hallandale food spots! Have fun in the sun while enjoying refreshing libations, live music, and entertainment, as children participate in exciting arts & crafts that will have them smiling all day long."

Where: Village at Gulfstream Pegasus Park, 901 Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach

When: Saturday, February 22, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

How much: $25 per adult, $10 per child (tickets must be purchased beforehand)

Nulo Pet Food's Yappie Hour

What: "Join Ted Allen for this returning family-friendly, fan-favorite event, designed especially for your four-legged best friend at Loews Miami Beach. Festival canine kings The Browns - founder and director Lee Brian Schrager’s beloved Charlie and Stanley - will also be on hand for this Saturday afternoon Yappie Hour affair. Allen, a celebrated cookbook author and beloved host of the hit Food Network series Chopped and Chopped Junior, will lead you through an afternoon of cocktails from Tito's Handmade Vodka and snacks for the two-legged guests, and plenty of tasty treats for the four-legged friends!"

Where: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, 1601 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

When: Saturday, February 22, 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM

How much: $75 per adult, $35 per child (tickets must be purchased beforehand)

Foodie Movie Night in the Park

What: "The whole gang can have fun under the stars while enjoying wine samples and family-friendly beverages, delicious bites from some of South Florida's best food trucks, and a complimentary screening of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs! The exceedingly charming Valerie Bertinelli, host of Valerie’s Home Cooking and co-host of Kids Baking Championship on Food Network, will serve as host for this evening soirée!"

Where: Peter Bluesten Park, 501 SE 1st Avenue, Hallandale Beach

When: Saturday, February 22, 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

How much: $25 per adult, $10 per child (tickets must be purchased beforehand)

Family Ice Cream Social

What: "Treat yourself, as the Festival’s cool family-friendly soirée returns! Bring your foodie fans of all ages to our host Loews Miami Beach hotel, where the whole gang can have some fun in the sun while sampling treats from more than a dozen South Florida spots plus adult libations from Chopin Vodka and Dorda Liqueurs and wines from Cucina Mista and Terra d'Oro. Longtime Festival veteran and all-around dessert authority Duff Goldman will serve as the host while you revel in an afternoon that munchkins of all ages can take part in!"

Where: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, 1601 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

When: Sunday, February 23, 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

How much: $75 per adult, $35 per child (tickets must be purchased beforehand)