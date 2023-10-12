Miami

Sketch released of subject wanted in Wynwood sexual battery

The incident happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Monday in the area of Northwest 2nd Avenue and 37th Street

By NBC6

Miami Police

Miami Police released a sketch of a subject wanted in a sexual battery that happened this week in Wynwood.

The incident happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Monday in the area of Northwest 2nd Avenue and 37th Street, police said Thursday.

The victim told police the subject raped her and demanded other inappropriate sexual activity from her, officials said.

The subject was described as a white Hispanic male, ages 16-23, 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-3, with long hair. He was possibly wearing a black t-shirt, khaki shorts and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

