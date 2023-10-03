Sketch shows woman BSO is trying to ID after she was struck and killed in Lauderdale Lakes

Authorities are hoping a sketch will help them identify a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Lauderdale Lakes last week.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 27 in the 3400 block of North State Road 7.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the driver of a 2023 Kia Soul was traveling southbound on North State Road 7 at Northwest 34th Street as the pedestrian was crossing North State Road 7 from east to west, south of the designated crosswalk.

The Soul struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Soul stayed at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation.

Detectives haven't been able to identify the pedestrian, and on Tuesday released a sketch of her in the hopes that someone who recognizes her will come forward.

She was described as 4-foot-9 and around 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a necklace with a gold-colored pendant and white stones.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4841.