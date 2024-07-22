Slain 3-year-old was at Fort Lauderdale birthday party when he was fatally shot

A 3-year-old boy was at a birthday party in Fort Lauderdale when he was fatally shot over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Riverland Park near the 900 block of Southwest 27th Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers and fire rescue crews responded and found the injured boy, who was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

He was later pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

Family members gathered at the hospital throughout the day Sunday but didn't want to speak with reporters.

At the park Monday morning, decorations from the party were scattered around the scene, including balloons and a photo of the 1-year-old whose birthday was being celebrated.

Food, drinks and other items were also left behind on and around picnic tables after the shooting.

Residents of the area said they were shocked to learn of the violence.

"We all got to get together and pray for this violence to stop, killing innocent little kids at parties and and just sitting out in their cars, it's just terrible," Millie Charles said. "My heart has been broken to see this and to hear about a child, an innocent child, who knows nothing about nothing, he's out there enjoying the birthday party and then all the sudden this happens, and I feel so bad for the parents."

"It's very sad…my heart goes out to the mother because I lost a child, so I know how it feels, it's very sad," Joan Gooding said.

Police haven't released any details about what may have led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

An investigation was ongoing and anyone with information was asked to contact police.