Slain FBI Agents to Honored at Separate Memorial Services at Hard Rock Stadium

The two FBI agents killed during a raid at a Sunrise home will be honored at separate memorial services at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens this weekend.

Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were shot and killed Tuesday morning while executing a search warrant as part of a violent crimes against children investigation.

Family, friends and law enforcement colleagues will be participating in memorials for the agents at Hard Rock Stadium.

The memorial for Schwartzenberger will be held Saturday at 2 p.m., while the memorial for Alfin will be held Sunday at 2 p.m.

Both events are closed to the public and limited to invitation only due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

FBI officials said Schwartzenberger and Alfin had both dedicated their careers to working crimes against children cases.

Alfin gained international attention when he led a team that shutdown a major worldwide child pornography website several years ago.

The 36-year-old joined the FBI in 2006 and began in the Albany, New York office before coming to Miami in 2017. He leaves behind a wife and one child.

Schwartzenberger, 43, was an agent for 15 years and was part of Rockway Middle School's law studies magnet program, teaching children about the internet's dangers, including sexual exploitation and cyberbullying.

Schwartzenberger started her career in New Mexico before coming to the Miami Field Office in 2010. She leaves behind a husband and two children.

Three other agents were wounded in Tuesday's shooting, one of the bloodiest in FBI history. The suspect who opened fire died at the scene.