Slain Hollywood Tint Shop Owner Was About to Celebrate 50th Birthday

A Hollywood business owner was weeks away from celebrating his 50th birthday. Instead of having a party, his family is in mourning after someone shot and killed him outside of his auto tint shop on Wednesday.

Michael Fletcher, 49, was unloading his car when he was murdered outside of Flex Tint Shop in the 5800 block of Rodman Street.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

As she clung to his hat, Brittany Fletcher recalled how kind and giving her father was.

“He loved the community. He always gave back, so it is just really messed up that this is how he had to go," she said.

Michael's wife and daughters were in the process of planning a big birthday party that he was looking forward to.

"We already had gotten his outfit. That’s the hardest part," Brittany said. "He tried on his outfit, and now that’s what we are going to bury him in.”

Michael was also known as "Flex" by his loved ones.

"He built up this business from scratch. He came over here from Jamaica and just built up his business, made sure it was successful made sure his kids were taken care of," Brittany said.

Loved ones were left devastated after a beloved business owner was shot and killed. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports

Hollywood Police say they don’t know what led to the shooting and are going through surveillance footage to piece together what happened.

"Why would you do this to us and leave us without our dad?" Brittany said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.