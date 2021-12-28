Slain Student Miya Marcano Died of Undetermined Homicide: Autopsy

A college student who authorities say was killed by a handyman at an apartment complex where they both worked died by “homicide of undetermined means," according to an autopsy report.

The report obtained Monday says Miya Marcano's body was found in October bound with duct tape near the dilapidated apartment complex following a massive week-long search.

The body was “nearly completely skeletonized” when found, according to the report, and black duct tape was found around her neck, wrists and ankles.

Orange-Osceola Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said he was unable to examine Marcano’s body for particular injuries because she was in an advanced state of decomposition.

The 19-year-old woman’s body was found on Oct. 2, five days after her suspected killer, Armando Caballero, was found dead of an apparent suicide.

Marcano was a Valencia College student who lived and worked at the Orlando apartment complex where Caballero, 27, was employed as a maintenance worker. Investigators eventually determined that Caballero used a master key to enter Marcano’s apartment.

According to a lawsuit filed by Marcano's family against the owners of the apartment complex, Caballero made unwanted advances to Marcano, who expressed her concerns to a manager at the apartment complex. But the manager “was not taking the safety concerns of the employees and tenants, very seriously," the lawsuit said.