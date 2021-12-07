Slain Woman Whose Body was Found in Davie Canal in 1975 Identified

A woman who was likely murdered and had her body dumped in a Davie canal in 1975 has remained unidentified for nearly 46 years, but now cold case investigators say they've identified her.

The woman's body was discovered in a canal in the 2600 block of Southwest 154th Avenue on Dec. 23, 1975.

At a news conference Tuesday, Davie Police said they identified her as Carolyn Dunn Moudy, of Indianola, Mississippi.

Moudy's daughter, Edna, spoke briefly at the news conference to thank investigators.

"I just thank God that I got courage and know now, cause all these years I was just trying to search for her but I'm just thankful," Edna Moudy said. "She's in my heart."

Last year, police had released a digital composite of the unidentified woman. Officials said advances in DNA technology helped identify her as Moudy.

A genetic genealogist was able to use the DNA to track down family members, who said Moudy had gone missing in July 1974.

A local anthropologist talks about the work she did with police to create a digital facial approximation of a woman who was murdered back in 1975. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports.

Police had previously said the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office had determined the cause of death was drowning and the circumstances surrounding the case suggested homicide.

Officials said Tuesday that a homicide investigation is ongoing.

"Our detectives were relentless in identifying Carolyn and will now work towards bringing justice to her and her family as this investigation continues," Davie Police Chief Steve Kinsey said.