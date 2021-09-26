Slight Cold Front Brings Less Rain, Humidity to South Florida in Coming Days

Showers will be limited this Sunday, so feel free to head out and enjoy the nicer weather.

The much-anticipated but not-too-strong cold front is pushing through South Florida today.

Widely scattered storms could pop up across the area this morning but in the afternoon, expect more sun to the north and more storms to the south, especially in the Keys.

As winds pick up out of the northeast, northern areas might feel a slight drop in humidity later today, but the biggest difference will be felt on Monday morning. This is certainly not winter-time humidity, but it will be the day with the lowest humidity since the spring.

With the stiff northeast wind, there’s a chance for a quick, isolated shower on the breeze in the afternoon. Expect seasonable highs in the upper 80s.

Sam is now a major, Category 4 storm, but the latest guidance keeps the storm north of Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands. Bermuda will need to monitor this storm very closely in the coming days.