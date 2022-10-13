Slight Drop in Temperatures Starting Thursday Across South Florida

After days of hot temperatures and plenty of humidity, South Florida will see slightly more comfortable conditions starting Thursday across the area.

As a front slowly pushes our way, look for showers and thunderstorms to pick up by late morning and continue into the early evening hours. It will remain muggy, but highs will be a little cooler, topping out in the upper 80s.

Our front will push through by midday Friday which will allow for a few lingering storms. We will trim a couple more degrees off of our highs as we push into the mid-80s.

The weekend will bring even lower rain chances with the best day being Sunday. Don't look for a huge drop in temperatures, but mid-80s with a noticeable drop in humidity and a breeze will make for a good combination.