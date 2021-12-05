South Florida

Slight Rain Chance Monday; Above Average Temps Rest of the Week

By NBC 6 and Ryan Phillips

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Following a brief entry of shower chances into the forecast Monday, a warm and dry pattern will persist over the next several days.

With no cold fronts forecast to move into the area for the duration of the week, afternoon highs will run slightly above average.

Monday will bring partly sunny skies with isolated showers mid-day and into the early afternoon hours.

Just as Sunday was noticeably warmer, Monday will bring much the same as afternoon highs climb into the lower 80s.

Temperatures peak in the lower to mid-80s mid-week as dry and bright conditions persist through next weekend.

