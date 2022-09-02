Slight Shower, Storm Chances Stick Around South Florida Through Labor Day Weekend

If you're making plans for the Labor Day weekend across South Florida, you may want to have a few indoor plans just in case as showers and storms stick around the area.
A warm but mostly dry start to our Friday before a few shower chances return to the forecast by midday. Just a 30 percent chance of showers across the area with even drier conditions expected by late afternoon/evening.
Highs will once again make a run for the low 90s and feel like 100°+. Heading into the holiday weekend, the forecast remains favorable with bright skies and just a 20 percent chance of rain on Saturday and widely scattered showers and storms on Sunday and Monday.
Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Highs will reach the low 90s for the extended period.
Be prepared for your day and week ahead during the hurricane season. Sign up for our weather newsletter.