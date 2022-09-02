Slight Shower, Storm Chances Stick Around South Florida Through Labor Day Weekend

If you're making plans for the Labor Day weekend across South Florida, you may want to have a few indoor plans just in case as showers and storms stick around the area.

A warm but mostly dry start to our Friday before a few shower chances return to the forecast by midday. Just a 30 percent chance of showers across the area with even drier conditions expected by late afternoon/evening.

Highs will once again make a run for the low 90s and feel like 100°+. Heading into the holiday weekend, the forecast remains favorable with bright skies and just a 20 percent chance of rain on Saturday and widely scattered showers and storms on Sunday and Monday.

Highs will reach the low 90s for the extended period.