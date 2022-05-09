first alert weather

Slight Temperature Drop Starts Monday Across South Florida

Humidity will begin dropping, winds will shift to the northeast and highs will be a touch cooler

South Florida will get some slight relief from the hot temperatures to start the work week, but that could all change by the end of the week.

Look for a front to push through around midday/afternoon Monday and you'll notice some changes. Humidity will begin dropping, winds will shift to the northeast and highs will be a touch cooler.

We are forecasting mid to upper 80s compared to the mid-90s Sunday. The shift in winds will push the smoke from these wildfires to our west, but it will also bring a couple of days with a high risk of rip currents.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feel amazing. Low humidity with morning temperatures near 70, highs in the mid-80s and a nice breeze as well. 

Winds will shift to the southeast late in the week and you'll feel the warmer temperatures, a slight bump in humidity and a few more showers and storms. 

