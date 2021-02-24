Slight Temperature Drop Wednesday in South Florida Before Warmer Weekend

South Florida won't be feeling quite as hot as it has to start the work week - but the higher temperatures will be making a return before you know it.

A stalled front will keep a few showers and even a thunderstorm in the forecast Wednesday. We will be a touch above average too with morning numbers in the upper 60s and 70s, followed by afternoon highs above 80.

This front will continue to lift north and dissipate over the next couple of days. This will allow southerly winds to move back in and ramp up the humidity and temperatures.

Rain chances, however, will remain low.

A sneak peak into the weekend shows more of the same. Lows in the 70s, highs in the mid-80s with very little rain. Feels like temperatures will flirt with 90 degrees or even higher.