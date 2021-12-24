first alert weather

Slight Warming Trend Across South Florida for Christmas Eve

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

'Twas the day before Christmas and all across South Florida, a slight warming trend could be arriving just in time for the holiday.

High pressure will bring an amazing Christmas Eve to South Florida with low humidity and high sunshine continuing. It'll be a touch warmer, but we will still see plenty of 50s early Friday with comfortable upper 70s by afternoon.

This pattern continues right through Christmas weekend with morning temperatures in the low to mid-60s and afternoon highs near 80. Guess what? The humidity stays low as well.

Local

Next week offers more of the same believe it or not with maybe just a few showers by late week. It'll be slightly warmer next week too with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 80s.

