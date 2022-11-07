Slightly Cooler Start to Work Week in South Florida Ahead of Potential Impacts From Nicole

South Florida will feel a few degrees cooler Monday with all eyes focused on any potential impacts from what is now Subtropical Storm Nicole.

Look for breezy conditions on your Monday with possible King Tide flooding near the coast during the morning and evening. Rainfall chances remain low around 20 percent. Highs will top out in the mid-80s.

All eyes are on newly formed Subtropical Storm Nicole. It sits over 500 miles to the east of the northwest Bahamas but we are expecting impacts especially midweek.

Rain chances pick up a little more second half of the day Tuesday as will the winds. Look for gusts to 30 mph or more with highs again in the mid-80s. Rain chances will be highest Wednesday with winds possible gusting to tropical storm force.

Rain chances will come down and touch Thursday with possible tropical storm winds once again. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the low 80s. This is a fluid situation and could change. Stay with NBC 6.

We expect much calmer conditions and warmer conditions this weekend.