Slightly Cooler Tuesday Across South Florida Ahead of Next Cold Front's Arrival

We stay rain-free and pleasant through Thursday before our next front hits on Friday

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida may be feeling slightly cooler in areas on Tuesday, but even colder weather could be arriving just in time for the weekend.

We are looking at incredible weather for your Tuesday with low humidity, high sunshine and high near 80. We stay rain-free and pleasant through Thursday before our next front hits on Friday.

We aren't expecting a washout Friday, but a few showers appear likely. The system will bring a big drop in the temperature department. Highs will remain in the 60s Saturday with gusty winds, followed by morning 40s on Sunday. 

Temperatures snap back pretty quickly early next week.

