Slightly Cooler Wednesday Morning Across South Florida Before Temperatures Soar Once Again

South Florida will start the month of March slightly cooler before temperatures once again will soar over the next few days.

Light winds are once again bringing some pleasant temperatures to South Florida early on Wednesday. These same light winds are also allowing some patchy dense fog to develop as well. The worst of it is in south Dade and should burn off right after sunrise.

Winds will be out of the southeast later Wednesday and this will likely keep us a few degrees cooler than yesterday. It'll still be warm though with highs in the mid-80s.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Winds will turn to the south and southwest later week and early weekend. This means upper 80s and sunshine. Find your cool spot.

We actually are looking at a front pushing in later on Sunday and this will bring highs back to reasonable levels, topping out in the low 80s early next week. We may even see a few showers too.