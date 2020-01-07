Slightly Warmer Tuesday in South Florida Before Weak Front Arrives

After a cooler Monday started the work week, South Florida may be able to take the jackets off on Tuesday - but keep them around as a slight dip is in the forecast in the coming days.

We are locked into a really pleasant pattern with morning temperatures near 60 and afternoon numbers topping out in the upper-70s. Winds will be on the light side with no chance of rain.

But, a weak front moves in Tuesday night and we will see a return of the 50s in earnest. Another beautiful afternoon is on tap Wednesday, albeit with more breeze, with highs in the mid-70s.

Look for more wind and humidity, along with warmer temps, as we hit late week and weekend. A few raindrops are possible as well Friday through Sunday