first alert weather

Slightly Warmer Tuesday in South Florida Before Weak Front Arrives

Look for more wind and humidity, along with warmer temps, as we hit late week and weekend

NBCUniversal, Inc.

After a cooler Monday started the work week, South Florida may be able to take the jackets off on Tuesday - but keep them around as a slight dip is in the forecast in the coming days.

CLICK HERE FOR FIRST ALERT DOPPLER 6000

We are locked into a really pleasant pattern with morning temperatures near 60 and afternoon numbers topping out in the upper-70s. Winds will be on the light side with no chance of rain.

Local

Broward 1 min ago

Tractor Trailer Driver Rescued After Morning Crash on Florida’s Turnpike

2020 census 2 hours ago

Florida Becomes One of Final States Forming Census Committee

But, a weak front moves in Tuesday night and we will see a return of  the 50s in earnest. Another beautiful afternoon is on tap Wednesday, albeit with more breeze, with highs in the mid-70s.

Look for more wind and humidity, along with warmer temps, as we hit late week and weekend. A few raindrops are possible as well Friday through Sunday

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us