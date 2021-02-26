Slots Quickly Filled Friday for Publix Locations Offering Vaccines at Miami-Dade, Broward

Not long after Publix opened their online portal for vaccine registrations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties Friday, slots for the first doses to be distributed filled quickly.

People 65 and over are eligible for a vaccine and could schedule an appointment for distribution starting Monday at publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida. Shortly after opening at 7 a.m., all open slots were filled.

Publix will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine at 136 pharmacies in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, allowing vaccination appointments to be available at all 730 pharmacies in the state.

The online reservation system typically opens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning, but appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced all 31 Navarro Discount Pharmacies in Miami-Dade County and all 35 CVS y Mas Pharmacies would begin to schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Additionally, four CVS locations in South Florida - one in Miami-Dade, two in Broward and one in Palm Beach - would also begin to schedule appointments Wednesday. Another 15 CVS locations across the state would schedule appointments, aiming to help underserved areas of the state.

Those retail sites are in addition to sites at Walmart and Sam's Club, and Winn-Dixie.