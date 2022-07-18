Slow Down: Florida Highway Patrol Joins Campaign to Reduce Violent Crashes

The Florida Highway Patrol is joining five other southern states in a new campaign to reduce high-speed crashes.

Their message is simple: slow down and buckle up. Starting Monday, FHP, along with other local agencies, will be on the lookout for reckless drivers.

This comes after an increase in violent, sometimes deadly, crashes. Speeding has increased in the last couple of years, the agency said.

“We’ve seen a troubling trend in speeding and aggressive driving, to also include highway road violence — shootings,” said FHP’s Major Robert Chandler.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This week, drivers in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee will see an increased trooper presence on highways.

FHP says there are more violent crashes despite a lower number of crashes overall.

“Basically, to put it simply, crashes are becoming more deadly, the reason is due to high speeds,” Chandler said.

NBC 6 took a ride with FHP Trooper Benny Corominas. Within minutes, he pulled over a car for going 30 miles above the speed limit.

Aside from the points on your driving records, driving recklessly can mean a legal headache.

“While it’s not a criminal violation, it does require a mandatory appearance in court,” Chandler said. “I don’t think you’re going to get away pretty cheap from a judge. I don’t know how you would explain going 100 miles an hour anywhere.”

Troopers say there are two things you can do to prevent getting pulled over: Slow down and wear your seatbelt.

“Two of the most important actions drivers can take to reduce their chances of being involved in a crash and the severity of the crash,” Chandler said.

The campaign started Monday, July 18, and lasts a week.