A small aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at a busy Broward intersection Wednesday morning.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue, fortunately, the pilot landed the plane safely between US-27 and Griffin Road.

No one on in the aircraft was injured and police say the plane was kept intact.

ATTENTION RESIDENTS: Please avoid the area of US 27 & Griffin Rd. due to a small plane that made an emergency landing. Luckily the pilot is OK and nobody was injured. pic.twitter.com/UBQP0Eg4ZI — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) June 24, 2020

Authorities have not released any information as to why the pilot was forced to land the plane.