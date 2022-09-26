Fort Lauderdale

Small Child Found Wandering Alone in Fort Lauderdale

Officers received a call from someone seeing what appeared to be a small child walking alone around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Northeast 3rd Avenue and 6th Street

By NBC 6

Fort Lauderdale Police are looking for the parents or guardians of a small child who was found Monday morning wandering near an intersection in the city.

Officers received a call from someone seeing what appeared to be a small child walking alone around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Northeast 3rd Avenue and 6th Street.

Police were not able to get any information from the child, who was not identified. He is approximately 5 to 6 years old and was wearing a gray tank top, blue underwear and no shoes.

Anyone with information should call Fort Lauderdale Police or 911.

