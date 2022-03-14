ocean rescue

Small Dog Reunited With the Lifeguards Who Saved Her Life

Over the weekend, Alfa stopped by the beach with her owner to thank the lifeguards who saved her life

By Gabi Rodriguez

A small dog named Alfa was reunited with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue lifeguards who saved her life at Haulover Beach.

The event happened at around 1:40 p.m. on Mar. 5 when on-duty lifeguards found a person playing with a small dog on the shoreline.

The dog, Alfa, had swallowed water and began to drown when the crew immediately began to treat her by initiating CPR and administering oxygen.

The crew was able to revive Alfa — who was found with no pulse — after performing CPR for 20 minutes.

Lifeguards continued CPR for an additional 10 minutes until Alfa's owner transported her with an oxygen mask to the nearest animal hospital for further treatment.

Over the weekend, Alfa stopped by the beach with her owner to thank the lifeguards who saved her life.

