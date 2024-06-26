Only in Dade

Small fire breaks out on Icon of the Seas ship in Mexico

By NBC6

A small fire broke out Tuesday afternoon on the Icon of the Seas ship, leading to a brief loss of power while the world's largest cruise ship was docked in Mexico.

Cellphone video from Only in Dade appears to show a fire crew on the move onboard the ship in Costa Maya, days after it departed PortMiami.

Royal Caribbean officials said the fire in the crew area was quickly extinguished. When the ship lost power, the backup was immediately activated before the normal power supply was eventually restored.

No injuries were reported.

