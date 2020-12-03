Hollywood

Small Food Pantries, Organizations Help Sustain Families in Need

Local grassroots efforts are the backbone of keeping communities fed

By Marissa Bagg

Community food pantries are working hard often seven days a week to keep people fed in South Florida as the pandemic wears on.

At the Community Enhancement Collaboration, Inc. in Hollywood, founder Nadine McCrea relies on food donations to offer three food distributions per week in the parking lot of the Washington Park Service Center in Hollywood.

In fact, while our cameras were rolling Thursday afternoon, half a dozen cars pulled up with drivers asking for food to feed their families.

“When COVID-19 hit, our numbers went up, through the roof, but we are still here, still standing,” McCrea said.

Still standing thanks to generous food and item donations from places like Winn-Dixie, ALDI and Publix. She says what’s lacking are monetary donations.

“I can honestly say we get more food in now because the stores are more aware that COVID-19 has hit everybody, so we do get more food in, but what we don’t get in is more funds, funds to operate,” said McCrea.

Operation costs include gas, insurance and buying fresh fruits and vegetables so the community can eat healthier.

The Community Enhancement Collaboration has been helping families since 2005. If you want to make a donation click here.

