Small Plane Crashes Near Bank in Miramar

Authorities responded after a small plane crashed at an intersection in Miramar Tuesday morning.

The plane went down on Pembroke Road just east of Hiatus Road around 9:30 a.m., officials said.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said two people were on board the Piper PA-34 when it left nearby North Perry Airport. The pilot told air traffic controllers he was attempting to return to the airport when it went down, officials said.

Officials said the plane crashed while attempting to land on Pembroke Road. Footage showed the badly-damaged plane up against a tree near a Chase bank.

Officials have not released the identities or conditions of the two people who were on the plane.

The plane was reportedly taking part in a training exercise for Wayman Aviation Academy.

Police officers from Miramar and Pembroke Pines responded to the scene. Officials said there was a downed power line at the scene, with some power outages in the area.

Investigators from both the FAA and the NTSB were also responding to the scene.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

