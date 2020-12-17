Small Plane Crash in Pembroke Pines Leaves 1 Hospitalized

At least one person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed in Pembroke Pines Thursday.
The plane went down around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Pembroke Road and University Drive.
Pembroke Pines Police officials said at least one occupant of the plane was being taken to a local hospital with injuries.
All occupants have been accounted for, officials said. Nearby roads were shut down as a result, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
No other information was immediately known.
Check back with NBC 6 for updates.