Small Plane Crash in Pembroke Pines Leaves 1 Hospitalized

At least one person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed in Pembroke Pines Thursday.

The plane went down around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Pembroke Road and University Drive.

Pembroke Pines Police officials said at least one occupant of the plane was being taken to a local hospital with injuries.

All occupants have been accounted for, officials said. Nearby roads were shut down as a result, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

