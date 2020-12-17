Small Plane Crash in Pembroke Pines Leaves 1 Hospitalized

At least one person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed in Pembroke Pines Thursday.

The plane went down around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Pembroke Road and University Drive.

Pembroke Pines Police officials said at least one occupant of the plane was being taken to a local hospital with injuries.

UPDATE: All occupants of the plane have been accounted for at this time. At least one occupant is being transported to a local hospital with injuries. https://t.co/vRdrNhrIIM — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 17, 2020

All occupants have been accounted for, officials said. Nearby roads were shut down as a result, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately known.

