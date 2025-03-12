Miramar

Small plane crash lands in field near elementary school in Miramar

A small plane crash landed near an elementary school in Miramar on Wednesday, officials said.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. near Coconut Palm Elementary School along Monarch Lakes Boulevard.

Miramar Fire Rescue officials said the plane crashed in a field behind the school.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the plane on the ground just feet away from a playground.

A small plane crash-landed in a field behind Coconut Palm Elementary School on March 12, 2025.

Miramar Police said the aircraft was damaged but there were no injuries reported. It's unknown how many people were onboard.

The school wasn't placed on lockdown and the incident wasn't impacting traffic in the area, officials said.

Detectives from Miramar Police responded and the Federal Aviation Administration was expected to investigate the incident, officials said.

