Small Plane Crashes in Florida Front Yard, Killing Two Occupants

A small single-engine plane crashed into the front yard of a home in central Florida Thursday, killing the aircraft’s two occupants.

No one on the ground was injured, officials in Polk County said in a news release.

An image provided by Polk County officials showed the remnants of the four-seat, propeller-driven plane crumbled up against a tree in the front yard of a one-story home.

The crash occurred near Bartow Executive Airport, located about midway between Tampa and Orlando.

It was being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Officials haven't released the names of the victims.

