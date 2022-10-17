Small Plane Crashes Into House in Miramar

Rescue workers were responding after a small plane crashed into a house in Miramar Monday.

The plane went down in the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive, not far from North Perry Airport.

Footage showed the plane crashed into the side of the home with its tail in the air.

The plane appeared to have hit some power lines and clipped the roof of another home as it went down.

Miramar Fire Rescue officials said crews were turning off power to the home and others nearby.

It was unknown if anyone was injured.

