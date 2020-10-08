Small Plane Crashes With 7 On Board in Palm Beach County

A small plane carrying seven people crashed near a Palm Beach County airport Thursday, sending all on board plus two bystanders to a hospital.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the twin-engine Cessna 414 crashed while taking off from North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport around 11:15 a.m., WPTV reported.

Fire rescue officials said nine patients were taken to nearby St. Mary's medical Center, including three adults and a child who suffered traumatic injuries.

Two bystanders who rushed to the crash scene to help were among the nine hospitalized. Their conditions were unknown.

"What appears to have occurred is that the aircraft may have flipped and ended up at its final resting spot. There is damage to both wings. The fuselage seems to be intact, although with the crash, obviously, the people inside would have been tousled around somewhat," Palm Beach Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.