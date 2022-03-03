Florida

Small Plane Disappears After Departing From Fort Lauderdale: FAA

The FAA says the Vans RV-12 went missing shortly after 1 p.m. after departing from Fort Lauderdale, reportedly scheduled to travel to Key West

By NBC 6

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration are searching for two people who were onboard a single-engine plane that went missing shortly after departing from Fort Lauderdale.

The FAA says the Vans RV-12 went missing shortly after departing around 1 p.m., reportedly scheduled to travel to Key West.

Two people were onboard the plane, but officials have not released their identities or any information on the rescue efforts at this time.

