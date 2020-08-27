Small Plane Goes Down in Florida Everglades in Broward County

Authorities responded after a small plane went down in the Florida Everglades in Broward County Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. in an area of the Everglades south of Interstate 75.

FAA officials said the single-engine Cessna 172 landed in a field in the Everglades about 10 miles west of Hollywood.

Two people were on board and suffered minor injuries, officials said.

#BSO Fire Rescue Weston is advising and responding to a small aircraft crash in the Everglades. The pilot reported the location as ¼ mile south of Mile Marker 35 near Everglades Park. There are two individuals on board total, mild injuries. pic.twitter.com/FiJkAZjRHu — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) August 27, 2020

Footage showed the two people sitting on top of the plane, which was completely flipped over. Airboats responded to pick them up.

The FAA is investigating, and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified about the event, officials said.