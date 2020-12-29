Dania Beach

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Dania Beach

A small plane made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon on the sand off Dania Beach.

Footage from Chopper 6 shows a single-engine 172 Cessna aircraft on the sand at Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park.

The pilot, who was the only one on board, was forced to land the plane at around 2 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Local

coronavirus Nov 24

Map: Your Chance of Encountering the Coronavirus at an Event This New Year’s Eve

Miami 18 hours ago

Miami Temporarily Suspends Motorized Scooter Program

There were no injuries and the plane landed intact, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

Dania Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us