Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Dania Beach

A small plane made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon on the sand off Dania Beach.

Footage from Chopper 6 shows a single-engine 172 Cessna aircraft on the sand at Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park.

The pilot, who was the only one on board, was forced to land the plane at around 2 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

There were no injuries and the plane landed intact, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.