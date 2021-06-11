Broward

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing Along Alligator Alley

No injuries were reported, and no vehicles were struck

By NBC 6

Florida Highway Patrol

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing Friday along a section of Alligator Alley in Broward County.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near mile marker 37, where the plane landed in the grass median.

No injuries were reported, and no vehicles were struck.

One northbound lane remains closed at this time as the investigation continues.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

