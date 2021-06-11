Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing Along Alligator Alley

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing Friday along a section of Alligator Alley in Broward County.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near mile marker 37, where the plane landed in the grass median.

No injuries were reported, and no vehicles were struck.

One northbound lane remains closed at this time as the investigation continues.

