Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Alligator Alley in Broward

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Alligator Alley near Weston Wednesday morning.

Officials said the single-engine plane made a safe emergency landing on the interstate at Mile Marker 40.

#Alert: Small single engine plane made a safe emergency landing on I-75 at Mile Marker 40 on Alligator Alley. All occupants out of plane safe, No lanes blocked. #BSO Weston Fire Rescue on scene pic.twitter.com/KrIxzyD8oo — WestonFL Alert (@WestonFLAlert) September 9, 2020

All of the occupants of the plane were safe, and fire rescue crews were responding to the scene, officials said.

After the plane landed, it was clipped by a landscape truck and spun into a grassy area, officials said.

Small plane had to make an emergency landing eastbound on I-75 at Mile Post 40. Right lane is blocked at this time, please use caution as you drive through the area. pic.twitter.com/wv00QLzXPC — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) September 9, 2020

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.