Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Alligator Alley in Broward

Officials said no one was injured after plane lands on I-75

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Alligator Alley near Weston Wednesday morning.

Officials said the single-engine plane made a safe emergency landing on the interstate at Mile Marker 40.

All of the occupants of the plane were safe, and fire rescue crews were responding to the scene, officials said.

After the plane landed, it was clipped by a landscape truck and spun into a grassy area, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

