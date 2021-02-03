Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing Along I-75 Near Weston

A small plane made an emergency landing Wednesday morning along a busy Broward County highway.

Broward Sheriff’s Office official tweeted video of the incident, which took place with the plane landing in the lanes of Interstate 75 at mile marker 26 near Weston.

#BSFR and #BSO are operating at the scene of an aircraft which made an emergency landing in the roadway at I75 at MM26 near #Weston. Travelers should remain clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/wHDd55YPZu — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 3, 2021

BSO and fire rescue crews reported no injuries and the plane was moved off the roadway.

Investigators have not released any details on what forced the emergency to take place.

