Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing Along I-75 Near Weston

No injuries were reported and the plane was moved off the roadway

A small plane made an emergency landing Wednesday morning along a busy Broward County highway.

Broward Sheriff’s Office official tweeted video of the incident, which took place with the plane landing in the lanes of Interstate 75 at mile marker 26 near Weston.

BSO and fire rescue crews reported no injuries and the plane was moved off the roadway.

Investigators have not released any details on what forced the emergency to take place.

