Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne

Four people were on board a small plane that made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon on Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne, according to Miami Fire Rescue.
One of the wings of the plane hit a Miami-Dade County bus that had 30 passengers.
No injuries have been reported.
The Rickenbacker Causeway entrance is currently blocked off due to the crash investigation, Miami-Dade Police said in a tweet.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Miami-Dade Police Department is in charge of the investigation.
No other information has been released. Check back for updates.