Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne

By Daniela Gonzalez

Four people were on board a small plane that made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon on Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

One of the wings of the plane hit a Miami-Dade County bus that had 30 passengers.

No injuries have been reported.

The Rickenbacker Causeway entrance is currently blocked off due to the crash investigation, Miami-Dade Police said in a tweet.

Miami-Dade Police Department is in charge of the investigation.

No other information has been released. Check back for updates.

