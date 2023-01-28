Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne

Four people were on board a small plane that made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon on Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

One of the wings of the plane hit a Miami-Dade County bus that had 30 passengers.

No injuries have been reported.

The Rickenbacker Causeway entrance is currently blocked off due to the crash investigation, Miami-Dade Police said in a tweet.

TRAFFIC ALERT - Rickenbacker cswy entrance is currently blocked off due to a crash investigation. Please avoid the area until further notice. KD pic.twitter.com/Sozjxr9dFC — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 28, 2023

Miami-Dade Police Department is in charge of the investigation.

No other information has been released. Check back for updates.