Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Road in Western Broward

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a roadway in western Broward County Wednesday.

The plane landed on U.S. 27 near Interstate 75.

Footage showed the plane, a Cessna 172, on the side of the roadway with first responders at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Data from Flight Aware showed the plane had left North Perry Airport around 2:30 p.m. and was in the air for about 23 minutes.

No other information was immediately known.

