Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Sawgrass Expressway

A pilot is safe after a small plane made an emergency landing on the Sawgrass Expressway Friday night, shutting down several lanes of the roadway.

The northbound ramps at Sample Road, University Drive and Coral Ridge were closed, officials said. One lane was open for traffic.

Currently, no injuries were reported. The pilot was the only occupant on the plane.

Florida Highway Patrol and Coral Springs police and fire officials were at the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.