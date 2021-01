A small plane made a rough landing at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines Friday morning.

The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. at the airport off Pembroke Road.

Footage showed the single-engine plane on a grassy field at the airport with its front landing gear collapsed.

No serious injuries were reported.

