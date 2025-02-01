Small plane was in Opa-locka before fiery crash in Northeast Philadelphia: Flight data

A small plane that crashed shortly after takeoff in Northeast Philadelphia was in Opa-locka earlier Friday before flying to Pennsylvania, according to flight data.

FlightAware data showed that the Learjet 55 left Opa-locka Executive Airport at around noon and arrived at Northeast Philadelphia Airport (PNE) at around 2 p.m.

The jet departed PNE after 6 p.m. and was headed to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The jet, which had at least six people on board, crashed at around 6:30 p.m., shortly after takeoff, the FAA said.

FlightAware FlightAware data shows the Learjet 55 was in Opa-locka hours before it crashed in Northeast Philadelphia.

The crash happened less than 3 miles from the airport, which primarily serves business jets and charter flights. Photos taken at the crash site appear to show residential homes on fire.

The plane crashed in a busy intersection near Roosevelt Mall, an outdoor shopping center.

The plane appeared to be a medical transport jet. The plane that took off and quickly disappeared from radar was registered to a company operating as Med Jets.

The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation. The NTSB, which investigates air crashes, said it was gathering information about the crash.