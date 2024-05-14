Smash and grab burglary at North Miami Beach smoke shop

A thief stole money and merchandise from a smoke shop in North Miami Beach after breaking in overnight.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, a man wearing a black face covering threw a rock through the front door of a smoke shop at 80 block of Northeast 167th Street in North Miami Beach.

The thief removed cash from the register, according to police, but that’s not the only thing he took.

A man who has been taking care of the store while the owners are away told NBC6 that the man broke the register, took an envelope that had money on it and merchandise from the store in two minutes.

“It’s a shame,” said the man. “It’s not worth it.”

The thief fled in an unknown direction according to police.

At this time, there is no further information, and the suspect is on the run.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.