Sunrise

Thieves smash glass display, pepper-spray Neiman Marcus workers at Sawgrass Mills Mall

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery that happened Tuesday at a clothing store at the Sawgrass Mills Mall.

According to Sunrise Police, two suspects entered the Neiman Marcus Last Call store, smashed a glass display and stole an unknown number of purses.

The thieves pepper-sprayed two employees before climbing into a white van and making their getaway.

Police didn't have a description of the suspects and said the robbery is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Sunrise
