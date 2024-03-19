Thieves smash glass display, pepper-spray Neiman Marcus workers at Sawgrass Mills Mall

Police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery that happened Tuesday at a clothing store at the Sawgrass Mills Mall.
According to Sunrise Police, two suspects entered the Neiman Marcus Last Call store, smashed a glass display and stole an unknown number of purses.
The thieves pepper-sprayed two employees before climbing into a white van and making their getaway.
Police didn't have a description of the suspects and said the robbery is under investigation.
